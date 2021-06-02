© Instagram / the santa clause 2





Tim Allen Remembers Dropping An ‘F-Bomb’ In Front Of 12 Children On The Set Of ‘The Santa Clause 2’ and How to Stream The Santa Clause 2: Your Viewing Guide





How to Stream The Santa Clause 2: Your Viewing Guide and Tim Allen Remembers Dropping An ‘F-Bomb’ In Front Of 12 Children On The Set Of ‘The Santa Clause 2’

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 1.

After Another Memorial For Man Killed By Cop Destroyed, Anthony Alvarez's Family Say They Won't Stop Fighting.

Senior Center expands programming with ceramic classroom and fitness center.

Greece, Germany kick off European Union coronavirus vaccination travel certificates.

Girls lacrosse: Malfa hits 200 career pts. as Shore tops Delran.

Popular Manoa Falls Trail to reopen on Saturday.

Huntsville police release statement about officer stomping incident captured on video.

On The Money: Infrastructure negotiations enter make-or-break week.

Report on VMI issued.

UPDATED: Bear Remains On The Lam.