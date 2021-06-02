© Instagram / abattoir





Pig abattoir in Penang closed after worker contracts Covid-19 and Yeeda offers a slice of abattoir





Yeeda offers a slice of abattoir and Pig abattoir in Penang closed after worker contracts Covid-19

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

A Firefighter Killed A Colleague And Injured Another In A Shooting At A Fire Station.

Boys And Girls Club Program Resumes At Cleveland State Community College.

Report of sexual assault and racism at military laboratories – NBC4 Washington.

San Jose Shooting: Sheriff’s Office Releases Harrowing Body Camera Footage From VTA Massacre.

Idris Elba Universal Thriller ‘Beast’ Adds Trio, Production Starts In South Africa.

NYC Mayoral Race: With Time Running Out Before Primaries, Scathing Attacks Heat Up.

Workers begin removing remains of Confederate General and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from Tennessee park.

HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL CONTINUES DISCUSSION ON BURN ORDINANCE.

Tuley's Takes on streaking teams Exclusive News.

3 bets on the NBA playoffs Exclusive News.

Crews wrap recovery efforts in deadly plane crash on Percy Priest Lake.

The Miller Report: An update on COVID variants.