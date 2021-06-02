© Instagram / blue velvet





Dennis Hopper was too scary in Blue Velvet for the Oscars and A psychosexual ‘Joyride’: Revisiting David Lynch’s 1986 cult-classic ‘Blue Velvet’





A psychosexual ‘Joyride’: Revisiting David Lynch’s 1986 cult-classic ‘Blue Velvet’ and Dennis Hopper was too scary in Blue Velvet for the Oscars

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Why Jeremy Grantham's worried about markets and housing.

Molly’s Kids: Introducing Eliyja Lipford.

Homeless suspect described as 'aggressive' accused of killing victim's dog during attempted robbery.

NBA Playoffs: 3 takeaways from Game 4 between the Jazz and Grizzlies.

Budget Lands On Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Desk.

Black Clover Updates Fans on Lolopechka's Distressing Hostage Status.

Private equity groups on diverging paths with post-pandemic bets.

Former North Attleboro man gets probation on charges stemming from Mansfield drug bust.

Southern California weather: Region sees hotter temperatures on Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach police urge preparedness after 19 kids went missing from beach on Memorial Day.

Brind’Amour on Trocheck’s injury in Game 2: ‘Doesn’t look good’.

Children living in slum in Cairo play football on Int'l Children's Day.