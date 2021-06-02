Dennis Hopper was too scary in Blue Velvet for the Oscars and A psychosexual ‘Joyride’: Revisiting David Lynch’s 1986 cult-classic ‘Blue Velvet’
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-06-02 06:08:14
A psychosexual ‘Joyride’: Revisiting David Lynch’s 1986 cult-classic ‘Blue Velvet’ and Dennis Hopper was too scary in Blue Velvet for the Oscars
Why Jeremy Grantham's worried about markets and housing.
Molly’s Kids: Introducing Eliyja Lipford.
Homeless suspect described as 'aggressive' accused of killing victim's dog during attempted robbery.
NBA Playoffs: 3 takeaways from Game 4 between the Jazz and Grizzlies.
Budget Lands On Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Desk.
Black Clover Updates Fans on Lolopechka's Distressing Hostage Status.
Private equity groups on diverging paths with post-pandemic bets.
Former North Attleboro man gets probation on charges stemming from Mansfield drug bust.
Southern California weather: Region sees hotter temperatures on Wednesday.
Myrtle Beach police urge preparedness after 19 kids went missing from beach on Memorial Day.
Brind’Amour on Trocheck’s injury in Game 2: ‘Doesn’t look good’.
Children living in slum in Cairo play football on Int'l Children's Day.