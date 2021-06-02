© Instagram / bodied





One-armed college student in China beats able-bodied competitors to win 100m race in 11.26 seconds and Saturday open thread: Which big-bodied draft pick by the Lions is your favorite?





Saturday open thread: Which big-bodied draft pick by the Lions is your favorite? and One-armed college student in China beats able-bodied competitors to win 100m race in 11.26 seconds

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

The Business Buzz: Blalock and Sons is hiring.

Moderna Announces Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for Fill/Finish Manufacturing of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine.

ASU football schedule easiest among Power 5 teams for 2021 college football season.

QMJHL: Foreurs top Tigres to take Game 4 and even President Cup final.

Person in custody after police chase.

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARRY, CCXI, PCT and WISH.

Baltimore City Council members seem silent on social media about crime in the city.

Mayor Rolls Back Gathering, Boating Restrictions on Big Island.

H.S. SOFTBALL: King Philip hangs on to nip Attleboro.

Devin Booker scores 18 points in 1st quarter of Game 5 vs. Lakers.

Two Tennessee freshman return from suspension.

A Quick Guide On How Morrison’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Turned Into A Slow Moving Car Crash.