© Instagram / shrek forever after





What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Gotham’ and ‘Shrek Forever After’ and Shrek Forever After: Music From the Motion Picture





Shrek Forever After: Music From the Motion Picture and What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Gotham’ and ‘Shrek Forever After’

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Observers of Arizona audit allege software malfunctions, security violations.

Mercifully it’s over, but Celtics need big changes after a season of failure and disappointment.

Clippers’ next adjustment: Pump up the volume.

Japan government spokesman rejects South Korea protest over Olympics map.

Seven-year-old swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister.

Police notes: Woman arrested for unrelated warrant following traffic offense.

The NSA Reportedly Used Denmark's Internet Cables to Spy on European Politicians.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Privatized Medicaid Unconstitutional.

Texas GOP to revive voting bill, Democrats plot next move.

Here’s where to celebrate National Donut Day around Ann Arbor.

Celtics offseason primer: What can Danny Ainge do to improve roster with trades and in free agency?

Kenya Brings Lakeside Port Back to Life.