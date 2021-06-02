© Instagram / dark places





Ta-Nehisi Coates took Black Panther to dark places — and it paid off and Dragon Quest 12 and Final Fantasy 16 Are Taking the Iconic Franchises to Dark Places





Dragon Quest 12 and Final Fantasy 16 Are Taking the Iconic Franchises to Dark Places and Ta-Nehisi Coates took Black Panther to dark places — and it paid off

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Former Shop-Vac workers file lawsuit.

Chris Hemsworth announces Thor Love and Thunder wrap, shares BTS pic with Taika Waititi.

Suns G Chris Paul appears to reinjure shoulder in Game 5 vs. Lakers.

AFL mid season draft 2021: List, picks, in the mix, Jacob Edwards, Tyson Stengle, Nathan Freeman, Corey Preston.

Are property prices in your neighborhood still rising? Blame it on the ‘donut effect’.

Meals on Wheels resumes hot lunches in Cedar Rapids.

Local meat prices on the rise.

Hundreds gather to watch Utah contestants on 'LEGO Masters' TV show.

Other voices: Larger conversation on racism needed a year after Floyd's death.

Looking Back on June 2.

Sky Go On 12-0 Run In 4th, But Lose To Phoenix On Buzzer-Beater.