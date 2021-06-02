Barely Lethal, film review: Bubbly but very lightweight high-school comedy and Spy comedy 'Barely Lethal' smells like weak teen spirit
By: Mia Martinez
2021-06-02 08:24:11
Barely Lethal, film review: Bubbly but very lightweight high-school comedy and Spy comedy 'Barely Lethal' smells like weak teen spirit
Spy comedy 'Barely Lethal' smells like weak teen spirit and Barely Lethal, film review: Bubbly but very lightweight high-school comedy
ROUNDUP: Durfee baseball pitcher Josh Perez throws a no-hitter against Brockton.
William Arthur 'Bill' Ford Jr.
Celtics enter a critical offseason, but Marcus Smart sums up how challenging a season it was for Boston.
What the JBS cyberattack means for meat supply.
BTS snags 4th No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 chart.
Huawei Watch 3 specifications and renders leaked hours before the launch.
Alexander-Arnold, Mbappe, Sterling: Euro 2020's most valuable XI features England trio.
The tragic 24 hours where a mum and son died and suspected killer fled to the hills with knives.
Oil prices rise on OPEC+ discipline, strong demand outlook.
Artists' Exchange director reflects on COVID-19, looks ahead.
CoventBridge Group Builds on Commitment to Ireland with Creation of CoventBridge (Ireland), Limited.