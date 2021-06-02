© Instagram / barely lethal





Barely Lethal, film review: Bubbly but very lightweight high-school comedy and Spy comedy 'Barely Lethal' smells like weak teen spirit





Barely Lethal, film review: Bubbly but very lightweight high-school comedy and Spy comedy 'Barely Lethal' smells like weak teen spirit

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Spy comedy 'Barely Lethal' smells like weak teen spirit and Barely Lethal, film review: Bubbly but very lightweight high-school comedy

ROUNDUP: Durfee baseball pitcher Josh Perez throws a no-hitter against Brockton.

William Arthur 'Bill' Ford Jr.

Celtics enter a critical offseason, but Marcus Smart sums up how challenging a season it was for Boston.

What the JBS cyberattack means for meat supply.

BTS snags 4th No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 chart.

Huawei Watch 3 specifications and renders leaked hours before the launch.

Alexander-Arnold, Mbappe, Sterling: Euro 2020's most valuable XI features England trio.

The tragic 24 hours where a mum and son died and suspected killer fled to the hills with knives.

Oil prices rise on OPEC+ discipline, strong demand outlook.

Artists' Exchange director reflects on COVID-19, looks ahead.

CoventBridge Group Builds on Commitment to Ireland with Creation of CoventBridge (Ireland), Limited.