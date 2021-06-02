© Instagram / fatboy





Frontline doctor and former Warwick School pupil to support Fatboy Slim on tour and Fatboy Slim at Circus for The First Dance





Fatboy Slim at Circus for The First Dance and Frontline doctor and former Warwick School pupil to support Fatboy Slim on tour

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

England vs New Zealand: Joe Root aims for Black Caps and India sweep ahead of Ashes.

King County is first in the country to ban facial recognition software.

Property round-up: ForHousing; Orbit Developments; Bella Diosa; Preston and Chorley Councils.

Modise: Whatever goes wrong on the floor of PAP, SA gets the beating.

Birmingham congestion charge charging derailed on day one.

'You can't buy my opinion': M'sian influencer Jenn Chia on not selling out.

France cannot be dependent on Benzema, warns Lloris.

Circles.Life's Megan Yulga moves on after 5 years to join Tigerhall.

13 busted in Tatau and Kapit for cockfighting, flouting social distancing on Gawai first day.

Leeds United star Raphinha has already given his verdict on '£32m transfer' to Liverpool.