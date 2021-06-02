© Instagram / hala





LETTER: Del. Hala Ayala is the clear choice for Lt. Gov. and 4-star Safety Sione Hala commits to Boston College football





4-star Safety Sione Hala commits to Boston College football and LETTER: Del. Hala Ayala is the clear choice for Lt. Gov.

Showers and storms return to the mountains.

Volunteer pumpkins and squashes thriving; kids excited for summer vacation.

Area police.

Cardinals Defense Carries Them Over Dodgers 3-2.

Covid Live Updates: Exhaustion and fear for India's frontline doctors in Covid battle as infections rise.

It's a wrap for Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

All-time high performance in May in GreenMobility.

Taiwan reports rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases.

‘A fantastic success’: Vaccines have broken link between Covid infections and hospitalisations, says NHS chief.

We will need more wind than solar for 100 pct renewables, and lots of storage.

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Strong showing at dish.