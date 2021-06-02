© Instagram / double take





Jane Seymour fans do a double take as she poses with her Irish stunt double and DOUBLE TAKE: Nepal falls back into familiar rut





DOUBLE TAKE: Nepal falls back into familiar rut and Jane Seymour fans do a double take as she poses with her Irish stunt double

Do you want to know all the secrets and news of celebrities?

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel >>>





Last News:

The top 20 Fortune 500 companies on diversity and inclusion.

A trio of news on tap: A new beer, summer pop-up and pavilion.

The pros and cons of electric cars.

Jodie Foster, special guest of the Opening Ceremony and the Honorary Palme d'or of the 74th Festival de Cannes.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs announced.

Construction continues on Muskingum University's Health and Wellness Complex.

First Warning Forecast: More clouds, showers, and storms to end the work week.

Remember and honor: Sequim celebrates veterans who sacrificed with Memorial Day events.

NOPD investigating 5 separate shootings Tuesday that left at least 2 dead, and others injured.

Summertime Climate Pattern Could Drive Heatwaves and Wildfires Around the Arctic.

HAROPA PORT creates major river and seaport on Seine Axis and appoints Goodman to develop a unique multimodal logistics platform at the Port of Gennevilliers, dedicated to urban and river logistics.

Kabelplus deployed Teleste's Remote PHY and video solution in Denmark.