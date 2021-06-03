Science on Screen: ‘A Scanner Darkly’ and Looking back at Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly
By: Michael Miller
2021-06-03 01:14:10
Science on Screen: ‘A Scanner Darkly’ and Looking back at Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel
Looking back at Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly and Science on Screen: ‘A Scanner Darkly’
Harrison, Laird, and Pedigo earn SEC Outdoor Athlete of the Year honors.
Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Program.
HHS senior is 15 years old and graduating.
Big changes at KOAA-TV and Fox 21.
KVRR'S Alison Voorhees and family welcome daughter Hattie Mae.
Solar midweek special: Going up 3-2 with Espo and Paul.
Carolina Panthers moving rookie standout Jeremy Chinn from linebacker to safety.
Report: Trump Shut Down His Blog After a Month Because So Many People Were Making Fun of It.
Wednesday, June 2: Rain and storms possible overnight.
Lender seeks foreclosure of Hilton hotel near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
England ratings and analysis: Alexander-Arnold injury illustrative of night that produced more questions than answers.