© Instagram / eragon





Christopher Paolini explains why he returned to the world of Eragon with 'The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm' and What's Eragon been up to since the end of 'Inheritance'?





Christopher Paolini explains why he returned to the world of Eragon with 'The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm' and What's Eragon been up to since the end of 'Inheritance'?

Do you want to know all the secrets and news of celebrities?

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel >>>





Last News:

What's Eragon been up to since the end of 'Inheritance'? and Christopher Paolini explains why he returned to the world of Eragon with 'The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm'

Three Plead Guilty to Misuse of Social Security Numbers and Other Charges as Part of Scheme to Obtain Tax Information.

Las Positas College to reopen this fall with in-person, online and hybrid course options.

Voters who registered at UPS store won't face fraud charges.

Opinion: With choice of Jon Scheyer as Mike Krzyzewski's replacement, Duke follows own history.

Sweet Home man charged with sex crimes.

Netanyahu Rivals Agree on Israeli Coalition to Oust Him.

Tickets on sale for 48th annual Bayou Classic.

Frontline nurse choir inspires first golden buzzer on ‘AGT’ season 16 premiere.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Leans In To The Meme-Stock Phenomenon, Free Popcorn In Hand.

MoPOP showcases Disney designs from Jack Sparrow to Mary Poppins.

Doug Gilmour critical of jersey-burning fan after Maple Leafs' loss to Canadiens.

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices.