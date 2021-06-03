© Instagram / flight of the navigator





Child Star Joey Cramer Robbed a Bank Exactly 30 Years After His Famous Role in 'Flight of the Navigator' and Flight of the Navigator Hasn't Aged Well—But It's Still Worth Watching





Child Star Joey Cramer Robbed a Bank Exactly 30 Years After His Famous Role in 'Flight of the Navigator' and Flight of the Navigator Hasn't Aged Well—But It's Still Worth Watching

Do you want to know all the secrets and news of celebrities?

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel >>>





Last News:

Flight of the Navigator Hasn't Aged Well—But It's Still Worth Watching and Child Star Joey Cramer Robbed a Bank Exactly 30 Years After His Famous Role in 'Flight of the Navigator'

The Greenport restaurant scene is thriving — here's what's opening.

Police use taser on man who caused North Freeway shutdown.

Chinese authorities on high alert as herd of elephants head towards city of 7 million.

N.Y.C. Mayoral Debate: Live Updates.

Sen. Brian Jones’ Bill to Save Off-Highway Racing in California Passes State Senate.

New London welcomes people to 'Eat in the Street'.

Preparing for the heat: How to keep yourself hydrated, protect your skin from the sun.

Physician assistants want permanent flexibility to practice.

San Jose to receive boost from sale of debt-ridden Hayes Mansion.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announces GOP primary challenge to Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Arizona planning to have 100% capacity for home football games.

Matt LaFleur wants to 'feature' Packers TE Robert Tonyan more in 2021.