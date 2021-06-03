© Instagram / hard candy





Hard candy used in COVID-19 testing and Kelly Clarkson covers Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas"





Hard candy used in COVID-19 testing and Kelly Clarkson covers Dolly Parton's «Hard Candy Christmas»

Do you want to know all the secrets and news of celebrities?

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel >>>





Last News:

Kelly Clarkson covers Dolly Parton's «Hard Candy Christmas» and Hard candy used in COVID-19 testing

Pepperdine beats Oklahoma for NCAA men's golf title.

Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call.

Moderate 4.4 quake hits near Mombetsu, Monbetsu Shi, Hokkaido, Japan.

Chahatt Khanna on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal feud: ‘You should not wash your dirty linen in public’.

Frederick man pleads guilty to dogfighting operation.

N.C. Senate committees move to ban Down syndrome abortions.

'We cannot stay silent': Texas valedictorian goes off script to protest new abortion law in graduation speech.

Rally held in New Haven to honor lives lost to shootings.

Schenectady County Legislature to vote on 5-year labor contract.

High school football coach forced teen to eat entire pizza that his religion forbids, family says.

Where to watch: Times, TV schedule for Texas Longhorns in NCAA baseball tournament.