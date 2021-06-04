© Instagram / 21 and over





Skylar Astin on 21 and Over, Pitch Perfect, and Rites of Passage Like Girls and Turning 21 and 21 AND OVER Trailer. 21 AND OVER Stars Skylar Astin, Miles Teller, and Justin Chon.





21 AND OVER Trailer. 21 AND OVER Stars Skylar Astin, Miles Teller, and Justin Chon. and Skylar Astin on 21 and Over, Pitch Perfect, and Rites of Passage Like Girls and Turning 21

Do you want to know all the secrets and news of celebrities?

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel >>>





Last News:

Boeing and Alaska Airlines Partner to Make Flying Safer and More Sustainable.

Isolated showers or a thunderstorms ahead of a hot and humid weekend.

Fredericksburg police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead.

Steve and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to honor Ozzie Newsome with $4 million Donation to Maryland HBCU’s.

Unprecedented Joint Office budget adds new shelter beds, behavioral health services, hygiene access — and an immediate infusion of supportive housing.

Betsy Nabel and Jeff Brodsky join Accolade Board of Directors.

Warrants: Convicted felon found with dozens of guns, drugs and cash.

Cubs @ Giants Series Preview (June 3-6): TV and Game Info, Starting Pitchers, Insights.

Pet Picks: Which Teams Survive the Oxford and Starkville Regionals?

Work zone crashes experienced by 60% of surveyed contractors.

Justice Department to elevate ransomware attacks to be on par with terrorism.

Natural Gas Futures Prices Slide Further on Less Supportive Weather, EIA Data.