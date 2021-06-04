© Instagram / incarnate





150th Anniversary of Incarnate Word in Corpus Christi and Ayala: San Antonio’s Blue Hole is a source of wonder and inspiration. So is “Blue Hole Wisdom,” a new book about the nuns who founded Incarnate Word University





Ayala: San Antonio’s Blue Hole is a source of wonder and inspiration. So is «Blue Hole Wisdom,» a new book about the nuns who founded Incarnate Word University and 150th Anniversary of Incarnate Word in Corpus Christi

Do you want to know all the secrets and news of celebrities?

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel >>>





Last News:

Community comes together to pay for signs and a swing set after tornado damage.

Auburn football: TJ Finley and Donovan Kaufman ruled immediately eligible.

COVID-19: Weld County case, testing and outbreak data for the week of June 2.

Money, tuition and tickets: Inslee announces new statewide lottery, vaccination incentives.

Democratic, Working Families candidates invited to forum next week in Schenectady.

UK firms hire permanent staff at fastest rate since 1990s: survey.

Endangered Species Act designation warranted for desert wildflower growing on proposed mining site.

Fourth stimulus check: Biden administration ‘happy to listen’ but focused on jobs.

'Behind the Headlines': Rep. Blake Moore on the Capitol siege, the Utah Jazz in the playoffs and the importance of Pride.

St. Clairsville Police Looking For Man That Was Allegedly Masturbating On Bike Trail.

Chicago to join Illinois in fully reopening June 11.