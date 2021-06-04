© Instagram / Adam Sandler





Adam Sandler keeps reminding us that he’s just a normal guy and Adam Sandler keeps reminding us that he’s just a normal guy





Adam Sandler keeps reminding us that he’s just a normal guy and Adam Sandler keeps reminding us that he’s just a normal guy

Do you want to know all the secrets and news of celebrities?

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel >>>





Last News:

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Bundle Possibly Leaked.

Noisy protest disrupts governor’s 1st reelection rally.

Jersey Shore Star JWoww Spotted at Hard Rock in Atlantic City.

Man who beat wife to death on cruise gets 30 years in prison.

Ascension has power to enact new development moratorium on three conditions, attorney says.

FRIESEN: Scheifele got what he deserved for hit on Evans.

Tiananmen vigil organiser arrested for ‘promoting unauthorised assembly’ in Hong Kong.

No. 11 Arizona loses in dominating fashion to No. 3 Alabama.

Knicks make surprise NBA playoff return, need work to stay there.

Hugh Sherman to earn nearly half a million as OU's 22nd president.

Nonprofit aiming to bring awareness to end gun violence at Wear Orange event.

Bee swarm attack sends two people to YRMC.