© Instagram / the choice





For DC-area weddings, smaller might still be the choice and Lee, Tuberville Introduce the CHOICE Act





Lee, Tuberville Introduce the CHOICE Act and For DC-area weddings, smaller might still be the choice

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

2 Braintree police officers shot in 'ambush,' suspect and K9 killed following domestic call.

The Magic of 'Strum,' 'Galanta' and More in CSO's Second Live Spring Concert.

$350K Bond for Tourist in Fatal I-95 Hit-and-Run in Broward.

Fun planned for Alachua County kids Sunday at Summer Splash.

Live News Updates: Biden's Negotiations With Republicans Continue.

Maternal, infant mortality among women of color highlighted in roundtable with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

New voter bills are a body blow to American democracy.

With lockdown, a new variant and vaccine shambles, we're hanging by a thread this week.

UK to speed up vaccinations in bid to end COVID restrictions -Telegraph.

Hazmat Called For Trailer On Fire In Lawrenceville After 50 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spill.

Police arrest belligerent passenger on flight at Jacksonville International Airport.

Hops on the Hill celebrates a birthday.