© Instagram / 6ix9ine





6ix9ine Tells Fans That He Charges $500,000 for a Show and Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Jake Paul’s fight challenge: “I think he’s on steroids”





Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Jake Paul’s fight challenge: «I think he’s on steroids» and 6ix9ine Tells Fans That He Charges $500,000 for a Show

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Preston County man charged in Monongalia County after deputies find drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Blind Date: Rosa, from Peru, and Josh, from the UK, bonded about both being newcomers to Australia.

Michigan unemployment numbers on the decline as many find jobs.

Oklahoma prisons on lockdown statewide following inmate fight; visitation canceled for Saturday.

Maryland Sets New Pandemic Records On Friday, Officials Still Urging People To Get Vaccinated.

2 San Diego police officers among 3 killed in head-on crash.

Hawaii counts 69 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,471.

Could Mayor Scott have acted on bill to curb crime in 2017? FOX45 News investigates.

Insights on the Global Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats.

300-pound man caught on video randomly attacking woman at Gardena-area gas station.