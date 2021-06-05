© Instagram / Jimmy Carter





Thank you, Jimmy Carter and GOP Tries to Cast Joe Biden as a Modern-Day Jimmy Carter





GOP Tries to Cast Joe Biden as a Modern-Day Jimmy Carter and Thank you, Jimmy Carter

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Arizona House to reconvene Monday to try and push through budget.

Tennessee pastor confesses he kept silent about Catholic priest accused of child abuse.

Chicago White Sox will debut «Southside» uniforms Saturday.

Arizona House plans budget vote but short of backing.

Advice to Grow By: Sonoma County Master Gardeners with tips on pumpkins and monarch gardens.

N.Y. is ending school mask mandate while N.J. still weighs decision.

Rabalais: For LSU to advance in this NCAA tourney, it may need a latter-day Pat Garrity.

Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun.

Exit from lockdown reportedly to be delayed by two weeks as Covid cases surge.

House lawmakers reconvene Monday for a potential vote on state budget; concerns still linger.

Report: Cam Newton Suffers Bone Bruise After Hitting Throwing Hand on a Helmet.