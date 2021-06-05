© Instagram / Vanna White





Everything Vanna White Spends Her $70 Million Net Worth On and ‘Thank goodness it wasn’t my eye’: Vanna White gets ‘whacked in the head with a clump of confetti’





‘Thank goodness it wasn’t my eye’: Vanna White gets ‘whacked in the head with a clump of confetti’ and Everything Vanna White Spends Her $70 Million Net Worth On

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jags free agent addition Roy Robinson-Harris discusses Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson.

DHEC partners with breweries to give vaccinations and free beer.

Nevin back with Yanks after COVID-19, loss of 22 pounds.

Cavemen and women had raves by ‘dancing for hours in psychedelic trance’...

COVID live updates: Saturday, June 5.

Ballot drop-off sites set for Riverside City Council election.

Parents of Vancouver teen who died from starvation arrested in California.

Biden, Republican Senator Agree to Keep Pursuing Infrastructure Compromise.

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton fails to finish practice; source says hand 'all good'.

F.B.I. Director Compares Ransomware Danger to 9/11 Threat.

Photos: Blessing of Red Road to DC Totem Pole held in San Leandro.