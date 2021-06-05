© Instagram / Jackie Chan





Jackie Chan reveals he faked being hurt to get an extra long cuddle from Bruce Lee and Why Jackie Chan Turned Down Hong Kong's Biggest Kung Fu Studio





Jackie Chan reveals he faked being hurt to get an extra long cuddle from Bruce Lee and Why Jackie Chan Turned Down Hong Kong's Biggest Kung Fu Studio

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Why Jackie Chan Turned Down Hong Kong's Biggest Kung Fu Studio and Jackie Chan reveals he faked being hurt to get an extra long cuddle from Bruce Lee

Will COVID-19 Vaccines Give Lifelong Immunity to the Disease?

Unsafe food temps, mold, flies: Restaurant inspections in San Bernardino County, May 27-June 3.

The FDA Has Approved An Obesity Drug That Helped Some People Drop Weight By 15%.

Meituan Launches Green Tech Fund, and Other Initiatives on World Environment Day.

CDC director pleads with teens to get vaccinated after hospitalizations rise.

Charter headlines for the week of May 31, 2021.

Veteran reflects on building Elk Run Trail system.

The darkest days of my life: Reporting on India's brutal second Covid wave.

Story of murderous love triangle begins with mysterious letter on ‘Dateline’.

Oklahoma State Baseball: Three Thoughts on Loss to UC Santa Barbara.

J.J. Abrams, Julianne Moore on teaming with Stephen King for 'Lisey's Story': 'He’s part of everything we've done'.