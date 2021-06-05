© Instagram / Ashton Kutcher





Ashton Kutcher brings a touch of Iowa farm style to his California property and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Give Fans a Glimpse of Their Chic 6-Acre Farmhouse: See Photos





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Give Fans a Glimpse of Their Chic 6-Acre Farmhouse: See Photos and Ashton Kutcher brings a touch of Iowa farm style to his California property

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Finding a balance': How banks, law firms, and other companies are planning the return to an in-person workplace.

Candlestick Chronicles: Guy Haberman talks 49ers QBs and Julio Jones.

James Madison's Cinderella run through Women's College World Series continues with upset over Oklahoma State.

This week online: unsung heroes and dream VR worlds.

How you can protect your business and family from cyber attacks.

Column: Strange animals and strange questions.

Grand Slam and Goodnight! Tennessee hits walk-off homer to beat Wright State, 9-8.

In rural India, fear of testing and vaccines hampers Covid-19 fight.

For Hopedale's Angie Chen, senior year became a time to speak out.

Child killed, teen and adult injured in West Jordan crash.

SoCal continues outreach efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Saturday's Obituaries and Tributes.