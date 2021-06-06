Mac Sabbath, McDonald’s-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour and Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Cover Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’
© Instagram / black sabbath

Mac Sabbath, McDonald’s-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour and Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Cover Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’


By: Emily Brown
2021-06-06 00:14:06

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Cover Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ and Mac Sabbath, McDonald’s-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Nuclear’ Torah: Judea and Samaria are here.

A.J. Allmendinger leads 1-2 finish for Kaulig Racing at Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Car Course.

As Tuesday's primary closes in, McAuliffe brings campaign to Southside.

Erie Coke's Sister Site Demolished.

Orange County scores and player stats for Saturday, June 5.

Lisey's Story: How Stephen King's Near-Fatal Illness Inspired The Story.

Top seller features river sunset views.

Barça 94-73 Joventut: Offensive masterclass and into the semi-finals.

Kathleen and Boyd Smith-Lima News.

Boys track and field: Sectional results for North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1.

Mocking a bunch of high school kids is unbecoming.

  TOP