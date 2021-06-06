© Instagram / duma





Russia's State Duma OKs Controversial Bill Allowing Government To Standardize Indigenous Languages and State Duma adopts bill on foreign IT-giants activities in Russia in 1st reading





Russia's State Duma OKs Controversial Bill Allowing Government To Standardize Indigenous Languages and State Duma adopts bill on foreign IT-giants activities in Russia in 1st reading

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

State Duma adopts bill on foreign IT-giants activities in Russia in 1st reading and Russia's State Duma OKs Controversial Bill Allowing Government To Standardize Indigenous Languages

James Robinson Reveals Early Impressions of Meyer, Lawrence and Etienne.

Dallas police release bodycam video of shootout between murder suspect and officers.

Quiet and hot pattern.

U.S. economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies.

Low Voter Turnout Received So Far For San Antonio's 2021 Runoff Election.

Dodgers: Dave Roberts on Why Brusdar Graterol Was Sent Back to Triple-A.

Share vaccines or climate deal will fail, rich countries are told.

Bryson DeChambeau says Brooks Koepka feud something for PGA Tour to handle.

Rockies place pitcher Jon Gray on 10-day injured list.

Update On Retailers' '15 Percent Pledge'.

Two adults died in ATV crash on Beaver Brook Road in Auburn.

Oil Well Fire In Bennet Sends Up Plume Of Smoke Seen For Miles.