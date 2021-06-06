© Instagram / modigliani





Attempted $14.7 M. Sale of Fake Works by Goya, Modigliani, and El Greco Comes to Light in Spain and Insurers fight $107m claim for Modigliani paintings seized by Italian police





Insurers fight $107m claim for Modigliani paintings seized by Italian police and Attempted $14.7 M. Sale of Fake Works by Goya, Modigliani, and El Greco Comes to Light in Spain

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

La Russa’s call to bunt backfires in White Sox loss to Tigers.

Softball: Opportunistic Hastings avenges earlier loss with 5-2 win over Pleasantville.

Baseball: Two big hits send John Jay-Cross River past Lakeland and into quarterfinals.

Reds Top Cards 5-2 in Saturday’s Matinee.

stripes.

Current pace of COVID-19 vaccinations could mean US will not reach President Biden's July 4 goal.

Canada to tax tech giants as planned despite framework G7 tax deal, says Freeland.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Nets vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 100-66 roll.

Letters: Everyone has an opinion on the fall of the Lakers.

ESPN’s ‘Bear’ Fallica shares candid thoughts on SEC over/under bets.

Details On When Andrade El Idolo Met With Tony Khan, Note On His Contract Negotiations With AEW.