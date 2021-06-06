© Instagram / Betty White





In praise of Cher, the self-proclaimed "Betty White of Rock 'n' Roll" and Betty White reveals how she's kept herself busy during quarantine





In praise of Cher, the self-proclaimed «Betty White of Rock 'n' Roll» and Betty White reveals how she's kept herself busy during quarantine

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Betty White reveals how she's kept herself busy during quarantine and In praise of Cher, the self-proclaimed «Betty White of Rock 'n' Roll»

Minor allows 3 HRs, offense can't keep up.

Spencer Carl battles back to qualify for Olympic trials.

St. J boys, MMU girls reign supreme at D1 track and field state championships.

If infrastructure bill passes, area's shovel-ready projects could benefit region.

Arkansas man arrested for hit-and-run death of jogger.

Middlesex-London in for a hot and humid weekend with a heat warning issued.

Cowboys’ La’el Collins, Tyron Smith in ‘really special shape’ coming back from injuries — that’s great news.

Emergency alert cancelled, suspects in custody following incident west of Edmonton.

Families of married SDPD detectives reflect on couple's life following tragic crash.

California’s ‘Water Tower House’ is on the market for $5 million.

LSP: Deadly start to summer on roads in Louisiana.

Mane overtakes Diouf on Senegal’s list of greatest goalscorers.