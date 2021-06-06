© Instagram / J Balvin





J Balvin Shares Video for New Song “¿Qué Más Pues?”: Watch and J Balvin Celebrates His Birthday With New Song ‘7 De Mayo’





J Balvin Celebrates His Birthday With New Song ‘7 De Mayo’ and J Balvin Shares Video for New Song «¿Qué Más Pues?»: Watch

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bennett and Shaked, remember your old campaign slogan? Stop apologizing.

Podcast network gives voice to businesses and creators of Eastern Iowa.

John M. Patterson, Segregationist Alabama Governor, Dies at XX.

Phillies Vs. Nationals: Question About Spencer Howard Linger in Phils' Win.

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Husband Mark Peacock Celebrate Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary.

Images of cases for the 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro match renders of the new phones.

Jon Rahm forced to withdraw from Memorial with 6-shot lead due to positive Covid-19...

Minnesotans Pack Beaches On The First 90 Degree Weekend Of The Year.

Quake info: Minor mag. 1.7 earthquake.

Stifling debate on the virus makes another one more likely.

Rawiri Waititi, Marama Davidson blast National's Paul Goldsmith over colonisation 'on balance' comments.

BASEBALL: Ridge rallies in 7th, tops Bridgewater-Raritan in 9 to advance to North 2 IV semi.