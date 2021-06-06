© Instagram / Shakira





Shakira hits 70 million followers on Instagram and The Voice: How Many Albums Shakira Has Sold In Her Career





The Voice: How Many Albums Shakira Has Sold In Her Career and Shakira hits 70 million followers on Instagram

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

WATCH: A dry and very mild night ahead for Central New York.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline.

Peru election: Country on edge ahead of unpredictable run-off.

As the Nationals sputter, Joe Ross gets burned by one big swing in a loss to the Phillies.

Anonymous artist behind ‘Be Somebody’ hints to farewell of iconic sign.

Cuomo extends alcohol to-go for another 30 days.

See LSU baseball's Giovanni DiGiacomo game-winning 10th-inning hit to beat CCSU.

Bison get rolling early, down Nevada to stay alive in NCAA regional.

Man believed to be near death from Carson shooting during robbery attempt.

John Bapst boys tennis advances to Region Finals for first time in over a decade.

Live updates: Mississippi State baseball vs. VCU in NCAA Tournament Starkville Regional.