© Instagram / KJ Apa





Riverdale star KJ Apa is expecting his first child with Clara Berry and Riverdale’s KJ Apa Reveals He and Girlfriend Clara Berry Are Expecting Their 1st Child Together





Riverdale’s KJ Apa Reveals He and Girlfriend Clara Berry Are Expecting Their 1st Child Together and Riverdale star KJ Apa is expecting his first child with Clara Berry

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Netherlands v Brazil and Russia v Czechia in Ostrava semis.

PHOTOS: Albuquerque clothing drive, Old Town market, ink and calligraphy event.

Today's Spanish Papers: Benzema hails Mbappe, Dortmund value Haaland at £200m and Barcelona refuse PSG bidding war over Wijnaldum.

Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop’s demand to resign.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yalla Group Limited.

BRPD investigating deadly overnight stabbing on North Donmoor Ave.

Sixers star Tobias Harris believes he's natural born leader for the team.

Cleaners, our unsung heroes on the COVID-19 frontline.

Frey strikes out 10, Indiana State beats Presbyterian 9-2.

Amid controversy, Justice Dept. says it won’t seek to compel journalists to give up source information.

Coronavirus forces Jon Rahm to withdraw from Memorial.

Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop’s demand to resign.