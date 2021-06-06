© Instagram / Zoe Saldana





The Time Zoe Saldana Was a Real-Life Hero and HBO Max Orders Comedy ‘Gordita Chronicles’ from Zoe Saldana, Sony Pictures





HBO Max Orders Comedy ‘Gordita Chronicles’ from Zoe Saldana, Sony Pictures and The Time Zoe Saldana Was a Real-Life Hero

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario reports 744 new cases and 24 deaths; New York case count hits new low; Calgary closes church; virus turns tourist haven, Old Montreal, into violent district.

How honeybees toil hard to feed humans and die warding them off.

Hyattsville Barbershop’s Vaccine Advocacy Becomes Blueprint For White House Initiative.

NY driver tries using carpool lane by masking headrest.

Murillo Racing take victory at VIRginia International Raceway.

Trump endorses Ted Budd in North Carolina's Senate race as Lara Trump declines to run.

High Point Village receives $5,410 grant to fund unique summer camps.

Lucy the dog alerts residents to house fire in Kingston.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Tom Cruise film shuts down production due to COVID.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Florida State rallies to eliminate Arizona at WCWS.

The New Superman’s Identity Is About To Be Exposed.

Boonville softball outlasts Northview in Class 3A semistate semifinals.