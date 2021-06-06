© Instagram / Burt Reynolds





Burt Reynolds regretted turning down the role of Han Solo in Star Wars and Oprah Still Wishes She’d Never Asked About Burt Reynolds’s Toupee





Oprah Still Wishes She’d Never Asked About Burt Reynolds’s Toupee and Burt Reynolds regretted turning down the role of Han Solo in Star Wars

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

An evening with author and librarian Nancy Pearl at ECA July 1.

'Everybody is mesmerized by them': Synchronous and blue ghost fireflies light up Rocky Fork State Park.

TTU Research Park launches Seraph Hub Fuel Fund aimed at supporting emerging Agtech companies.

How to block a contact on Tinder without letting them know in just 6 easy steps.

Jaime Munguia To Remain On June 19 DAZN Show, Will Now Face Kamil Szeremeta.

Youngstown activists to hold anti-violence rally.

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic.

Jaime Munguia To Remain On June 19 DAZN Show, Will Now Face Kamil Szeremeta.

Dozens evacuated as brush fire burns near Riverside homes.

Building Report for the week of May 26.

Itch.io’s indie bundle for Palestinian aid is live and contains over 1,000 games.

Jake Paul rips Dana White for under-paying UFC fighters.