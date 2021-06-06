© Instagram / Chuck Norris





Chuck Norris' Virtual, Nationwide 5K/10K/Half Marathon Has Medals With a 'Kick' and Chuck Norris' life and career in pictures: Photo flashback





Chuck Norris' Virtual, Nationwide 5K/10K/Half Marathon Has Medals With a 'Kick' and Chuck Norris' life and career in pictures: Photo flashback

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chuck Norris' life and career in pictures: Photo flashback and Chuck Norris' Virtual, Nationwide 5K/10K/Half Marathon Has Medals With a 'Kick'

Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With Election Lies And Dark Warnings.

Saturday HS Tourney Roundup: Exeter boys, PHS girls lax both advance in lax quarters.

Wildfires burning near Cedar City and in Utah County.

UFOs and the pandemic cross paths with conspiracy and the unknown.

Stallings’ Hit Lifts Pirates, Marlins’ 8th Loss In Row.

Nissan GT-R Finds Out Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid And Audi RS6 Are No Easy Rivals.

George Washington boys, Huntington girls claim Class AAA tennis championships.

Aruba vs Canada: LIVE Stream and Score CONCACAF Qualifiers (0-7).

Perry grad's video wins $5K for his school.

How area athletes fared at state track and field for June 5.

Taylor Ivory, Ryan Stoller make podium.

Giangreco’s perfect game fuels Delran over Haddonfield.