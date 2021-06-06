© Instagram / Ellen Page





"Juno" star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender and Ellen Page now known as Elliot Page, flooded with support after transgender reveal





«Juno» star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender and Ellen Page now known as Elliot Page, flooded with support after transgender reveal

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ellen Page now known as Elliot Page, flooded with support after transgender reveal and «Juno» star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender

North Museum of Nature and Science hosts cosmic family fun fest in Lancaster.

ODU Baseball Team Rides the Shoulders of Pitching Staff to Claim a 2-1 victory over South Carolina.

Scott, Oklahoma St. beat Grand Canyon 5-3, avoid elimination.

SeaStreak Ferry Runs Aground in Brooklyn.

Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Dealing with mild ankle sprain.

Baseball vs South Carolina on 6/5/2021.

Orioles' LHP John Means to undergo an MRI on his shoulder on Sunday?

Scott, Oklahoma St. beat Grand Canyon 5-3, avoid elimination.

Melbourne Storm duo facing bans as NRL’s crackdown on foul play continues.

ODU Baseball Team Rides the Shoulders of Pitching Staff to Claim a 2-1 victory over South Carolina.

Baltimore Community Members Demand End To Gun Violence, Homicides.