© Instagram / America Ferrera





America Ferrera Says it Was ‘Really Quite Scary’ to Give Birth During the First COVID-19 Surge and America Ferrera Shares What It Was Like Giving Birth at the Height of COVID





America Ferrera Shares What It Was Like Giving Birth at the Height of COVID and America Ferrera Says it Was ‘Really Quite Scary’ to Give Birth During the First COVID-19 Surge

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chance am showers then clearing towards a hot and breezy Sunday.

Pierogis bring together four generations of family.

Steely: Celebrating the Nutrition Heroes in Our Community.

Mattie Parker Declares Victory, Deborah Peoples Concedes In Fort Worth Mayoral Race.

Legality of Morgantown (West Virginia) Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board questioned; lawsuit filed by Mon-Preston Fraternal Order of Police.

Firefighter and 1 other injured in two-alarm apartment fire.

We need to know exactly and truthfully what happened Jan. 6.

Thailand concerned at Myanmar violence.

Area schools boost summer learning programs.

Austin rally held for Alex Gonzales and Garrett Foster.

On a quest through uncharted territory.