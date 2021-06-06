© Instagram / Vicente Fernandez





Singer Vicente Fernandez apologises after video of him 'touching fan's bust' goes viral and Vicente Fernandez Says Alleged Fondling of Fan Was ‘An Accident’





Singer Vicente Fernandez apologises after video of him 'touching fan's bust' goes viral and Vicente Fernandez Says Alleged Fondling of Fan Was ‘An Accident’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Vicente Fernandez Says Alleged Fondling of Fan Was ‘An Accident’ and Singer Vicente Fernandez apologises after video of him 'touching fan's bust' goes viral

Lab leaks happen, and not just in China. We need to take them seriously.

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Celebrating Debbie Allen, Dick Van Dyke, and More, Airs June 6 on CBS.

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County.

Tiger King Park Owners Jeff And Lauren Lowe Arrested On DUI Suspicion.

Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival returns to Atlantic City.

USA baseball team qualifies for Tokyo Olympics.

Melbourne aged care resident and nurse test positive for Covid as Victoria records four new cases.

SECWAC Presents US State Dept. Official Speaking on Prospects for a Russia-China Alliance: Moscow's Calculus.

Two dead after boating accident on Fort Loudoun Lake.

Jeff Lowe, Lauren Lowe Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In OKC.