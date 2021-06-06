© Instagram / Janelle Monae





Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in Knives Out 2 and Janelle Monae Joins ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Cast





Janelle Monae Joins ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Cast and Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in Knives Out 2

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fox News and CNN Decline to Air Donald Trump's First Official Speech in Three Months.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp booed and Raffensperger censured at state GOP convention.

City on edge as police investigate similar homicides in St. Cloud.

Trump dwells on 2020 during North Carolina event aimed at helping Republicans in 2022.

Live updates: Arkansas cashing in on Husker walks to open 5-1 lead in sixth inning.

Veteran brings replica Vietnam Wall to his home town.

Trump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage.

Seneca softball defeats Dillon to win state title; West-Oak & Southside Christian baseball teams lose state title games.

ECU Advances To Greenville Regional Final.

Capitalizing on Georgia Tech's mistakes shows what makes Vanderbilt baseball great.

Local organization hopes to bring together community, minimize risk of violence with summer-long events.