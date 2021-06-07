Sandy Turner: I pledge allegiance to the flag and Herman: Texas lawmaker, who favors secession vote, rewrites the Pledge of Allegiance
By: Sophia Moore
2021-06-07 00:32:07
Herman: Texas lawmaker, who favors secession vote, rewrites the Pledge of Allegiance and Sandy Turner: I pledge allegiance to the flag
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
State recovers from large forecasts and achieves record high budget – NBC10 Philadelphia.
Five people killed and 40 injured after weekend shootings in Chicago.
James Harden Will Miss Game 2 For The Brooklyn Nets, But MRI Shows No Structural Damage.
Ineligible Nursing Home Managers Received Covid-19 Bonuses.
Chris Wallace: ‘Please Don’t Blame The Media, You Had Your Day In Court And You Lost’.
Braves 4, Dodgers 2: Another late homer for Albert, but that was about it – Dodgers Digest.
Naftali Bennett urges Knesset to schedule vote on coalition government.
Charlemont develops mosquito control plan centering on education.
Lengthy I-25 closure sneaks up on unaware drivers.
Nets' James Harden (hamstring) out for Game 2 on Monday.
Illinois Representative Kam Buckner on his proposed bill that will allow college athletes to profit from their endorsements.