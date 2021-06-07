© Instagram / sommelier





William Chris Vineyards, in Collaboration with Texas Sommelier Ali Schmidt, Releases Texas Red Blend Benefitting Feeding Texas and Sommelier Hideaway, an upscale wine bar with more than 100 unique bottles





Sommelier Hideaway, an upscale wine bar with more than 100 unique bottles and William Chris Vineyards, in Collaboration with Texas Sommelier Ali Schmidt, Releases Texas Red Blend Benefitting Feeding Texas

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Hawaii reports 126 coronavirus cases and three new deaths.

Make it stop! Washington Nationals drop 2 of 3 to Philadelphia Phillies; 12-6 loss in finale...

Titans GM Jon Robinson On Julio Jones Trade.

Elon Musk officially hits the brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid+.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provides the latest information on COVID-19 on June 6th.

Brown County Breakfast on the Farm returns to Collins Dairy near Greenleaf.

Brooklyn lawyer gains fame on Jeopardy!, for her facial expressions as well as intellectual prowess.

JFRD: 1 critically injured in house fire on Domas Drive.

Accident on Pierson Road leaves one person dead, the other in critical condition.

Blake Griffin on how the Bucks' strategy surprised him in Game 1.

Group works to clean and combat dumping on national forest land.

‘It’s A Dream Job’: Laurie Segall, On Her Work As A Correspondent For 60 Minutes+.