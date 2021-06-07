© Instagram / anon





These locally elected officials posted or openly supported QAnon conspiracy theories. Here's what happened after they took office and Poll: 28% of Republicans believe core Q-Anon beliefs





These locally elected officials posted or openly supported QAnon conspiracy theories. Here's what happened after they took office and Poll: 28% of Republicans believe core Q-Anon beliefs

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Poll: 28% of Republicans believe core Q-Anon beliefs and These locally elected officials posted or openly supported QAnon conspiracy theories. Here's what happened after they took office

ODOT lists area projects.

Corning-Painted Post High School students and staff enterprise a COVID-19 musical.

Mavericks: Luka Doncic incredible as Kawhi and Clippers take Game 7.

Mass Effect Anatomy: Krogan Biology is WEIRD (And Terrifying).

Man Utd, City and Chelsea learn Haaland's price tag to get transfer done this summer.

Blotter: Man urinated on cousin's kitchen floor after night at Fry Street, police say.

New York Knicks: 3 Offseason needs exposed by the Hawks series.

Nats, netting collapse in weird Phils victory packed with milestones – Phillies Nation.

Zverev crushes Nishikori to reach quarter-finals.

Oregon State rallies for 3-2 win over TCU in Fort Worth Regional to keep season alive.

Home sweet home: Clippers beat Mavs 126-111 to win series.