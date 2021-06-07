© Instagram / John Travolta





Why Did John Travolta Turn Down 'Forrest Gump'? and John Travolta shares exciting news and his daughter approves





Why Did John Travolta Turn Down 'Forrest Gump'? and John Travolta shares exciting news and his daughter approves

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

John Travolta shares exciting news and his daughter approves and Why Did John Travolta Turn Down 'Forrest Gump'?

Russia, Africa And SPIEF'21: Emerging Challenges And Opportunities – OpEd.

Police find hit and run car that critically injured Kan. woman.

AROUND ANASTASIA ISLAND: Learn hurricane evacuation routes out of St. Johns County.

No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man.

'Complicated' 'interesting' 'Headache'.

Sitka vigil a chance to mourn, reflect on history of residential schools.

Late Sixers surge brings game to within two late, but hot-shooting Hawks take Game 1, 128-124.

Video: Did Luka Doncic snub Paul George on jersey swap?

Review: In Monuments, a Husband Takes His Wife's Ashes on a Road Trip to the Field Museum.

Some Of The Biggest Streamers Are Each Throwing $10000 On Logan Paul Tonight. This Got Me Thinking....