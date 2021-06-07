© Instagram / Christina Aguilera





Woman Transforms Into Christina Aguilera in Unbelievable Viral Video and Pink Recalls Kissing Christina Aguilera, Hating Her ‘Lady Marmalade’ ‘Booty Shorts’





Pink Recalls Kissing Christina Aguilera, Hating Her ‘Lady Marmalade’ ‘Booty Shorts’ and Woman Transforms Into Christina Aguilera in Unbelievable Viral Video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Innovent and HUTCHMED Release Phase 1b preliminary Results of TYVYT (Sintilimab Injection) plus Fruquintinib as a Third Line Treatment for Advanced Colorectal Cancer at ASCO Annual Meeting 2021.

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 6.

Attacking displays by Haig and O'Connor secure top 10 finishes at Critérium du Dauphiné.

SC launches ‘Shot and a Chaser’ campaign to boost COVID vaccinations in young adults.

Lu Harris-Champer Announces Retirement.

'In the Heights' and the neighborhood it celebrates.

Get a shot, find love: Tinder, Hinge and other dating apps to give free perks to vaccinated British users.

Cardinals' comeback falls short as Reds complete first 4-game sweep in St. Louis since 1990.

Building a Sustainable Fashion and Lifestyle Brand.

Highlights, goals and penalties: Honduras 2 (5-4) 2 Costa Rica in 2021 CONCACAF Nations League.

In Housing Markets Like Cape Cod and the Jersey Shore, Homes for Sale Disappeared During Covid.