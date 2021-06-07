© Instagram / Jamie Foxx





Jamie Foxx, daughter reveal contestants will have chance to win up to $2 million on Season 4 of ‘Beat Shazam’ and The Ubiquity of Jamie Foxx





The Ubiquity of Jamie Foxx and Jamie Foxx, daughter reveal contestants will have chance to win up to $2 million on Season 4 of ‘Beat Shazam’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Piers Morgan's SHOCK about Prince Harry and Meghan's baby news.

Alabama Softball Still Needs Win In WCWS.

Cantlay wins a playoff at Memorial on Sunday without Rahm.

Trump smells foul play, hints at 2024 run on return to spotlight.

COVID live updates: Victoria giving coronavirus update after reporting 11 new locally acquired cases.

NSE futures volumes take a hit on rising peak margins.

'GRiT' event gives Dane County girls a chance to learn mountain biking skills.

San Antonio police seeking help to find suspect in murder case.

Irish advance to Super Regionals with win over C. Michigan.

Hand out the hoodies Monday morning; a CHILLY start to the work and school week.