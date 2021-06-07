Pentatonix Hits Their Stride on 'The Lucky Ones' and Pentatonix, That Little Ol' A Capella Band From North Texas, Gets Serious
By: Samantha Thompson
2021-06-07 06:24:23
Pentatonix Hits Their Stride on 'The Lucky Ones' and Pentatonix, That Little Ol' A Capella Band From North Texas, Gets Serious
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Pentatonix, That Little Ol' A Capella Band From North Texas, Gets Serious and Pentatonix Hits Their Stride on 'The Lucky Ones'
The inevitable delayed: Florida baseball ends season with rain delay and blowout loss.
Metro East community mourning the loss of a beloved friend and football player.
Homeless man charged with arson and murder in woman’s death in Salisbury.
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday night, muggy Monday with showers possible.
A surreal back nine at the U.S. Women's Open leaves Yuka Saso a major champ and Lexi Thompson heartbroken again.
Philadelphia weather: Sunday heat packed a punch; heat advisory in effect.
New regulatory arrangements support businesses and health professionals to communicate and incentivise COVID-19 vaccination.
Harris on a mission in Latin America.
Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Rogers Ave. in Norfolk.
Live: Logan Paul’s bizarre $150k fashion statement in Floyd Mayweather walk out.
Why you may want to use your airline points sooner rather than later.