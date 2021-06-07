© Instagram / Anitta





Brazilian music star Anitta links up with DaBaby for the remix of 'Girl from Rio': Listen and Anitta talks Girl From Rio, new album, and plans for global domination





Brazilian music star Anitta links up with DaBaby for the remix of 'Girl from Rio': Listen and Anitta talks Girl From Rio, new album, and plans for global domination

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Anitta talks Girl From Rio, new album, and plans for global domination and Brazilian music star Anitta links up with DaBaby for the remix of 'Girl from Rio': Listen

Pose Series-Finale Recap: Legendary Status.

New features on Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok heat up social commerce competition.

‘It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced’: Neighborhood shooting causes cancellation of Pitt.

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu has a rough night versus Red Sox.

Victoria records 11 local COVID-19 cases as aged care cluster grows.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech baseball video highlights, score in Nashville Regional final.

Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River.

Jenna Lyons on brands’ LGBTQ+ responsibility.

China says exports up nearly 28% in May, imports jump 51% on rebound in demand in US, other markets from the pandemic.

Financial groups dash to raise short-term funding in US on the cheap.

A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on June 6, 2021.