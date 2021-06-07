© Instagram / kat dennings





Kat Dennings Is Engaged! Actress Shows Off Her Diamond Ring from Fiancé Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings Is Engaged! Actress Shows Off Her Diamond Ring from Fiancé Andrew W.K.





Peru on edge as vote counting begins in tight presidential runoff.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Authorities arrest suspect in Parkersburg murder.

Wood Magistrate.

West Virginia lawmakers begin special session today.

Tree management is crucial to prevent electricity outages.

Eastwood VFD blazes sweet trail with scaled down social.

Avalanche need to ‘get back on track’ as series turns to best-of-three.

Hong Kong stocks tumble on casino slump, US recovery and Fed rate outlook.

Can you get a COVID-19 vaccination yet? State-by-state guide.

Forrester's Walkoff Home Run Sends Beavers To Monday Matchup.

Arkansas baseball goes to winner-take-all game after loss to Nebraska in Fayetteville Regional.