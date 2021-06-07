Nas, Lil Kim and more icons attend groundbreaking of Bronx hip-hop museum and Trina reveals she’s down to battle Lil Kim in a Verzuz
By: Jason Jones
2021-06-07 07:57:12
Trina reveals she’s down to battle Lil Kim in a Verzuz and Nas, Lil Kim and more icons attend groundbreaking of Bronx hip-hop museum
