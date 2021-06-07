© Instagram / dr dre





Dr Dre’s hip hop classic Forgot About Dre gets the nu metal cover it should have had 20 years ago and From Kendrick to Snoop Dogg: 6 rappers you would never have heard of without Dr Dre





From Kendrick to Snoop Dogg: 6 rappers you would never have heard of without Dr Dre and Dr Dre’s hip hop classic Forgot About Dre gets the nu metal cover it should have had 20 years ago

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

In Palestine, a Young Man's Education and Life Are Cut Short by Israeli Bullets.

Client onboarding during pandemic and gamification: The FXOpen experience.

Label adhesive Market.

Litchfield Girls Track Sends Seven To State.

Transfer news LIVE: Latest Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd updates and gossip.

Brits call for bank holiday in honour of Meghan Markle and Harry’s daughter.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams cancelled, parents demand return of tests’ fees.

All-weather tunnel linking Jammu and Srinagar in Kashmir to be open soon.