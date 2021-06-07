© Instagram / neve campbell





How ‘Scream 5’ Directors Convinced Neve Campbell to Return to the Franchise Without Wes Craven and Neve Campbell Back As Sidney Prescott For Paramount-Spyglass ‘Scream’ Relaunch





Neve Campbell Back As Sidney Prescott For Paramount-Spyglass ‘Scream’ Relaunch and How ‘Scream 5’ Directors Convinced Neve Campbell to Return to the Franchise Without Wes Craven

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Seymour ties for 9th in first Unified track and field state finals appearance.

Deadly collision closes Hwy 58 between Broome Road and Tucker Road in Tehachapi.

You aren’t taking enough time off — and neither are your employees.

CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Suspension Forks, Silca's Phallic Computer Mount, A Sub-4 Kilogram Bike & More.

Sex Education Season 3: Affection between Otis and Maeve continues, says Asa Butterfield.

India, Pakistan and the politics of basmati.

John Oliver calls out the U.S. for 'racist' and 'insensitive' treatment of Chinese Titanic survivors.

Let's open government to NFP expertise and citizen voice.

Time ticking away, Democrats face wrenching test on agenda.

Global Sustainability Report Sets McCain on Path to a Greener Future.

Why Camilla Thurman Started Taking Her Kids on Dates.