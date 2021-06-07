© Instagram / charli xcx





Charli XCX was a lifeline for her LGBTQ fans during quarantine — and this new film documents it and Charli XCX jokes that she has a new “mainstream” album coming soon





Charli XCX jokes that she has a new «mainstream» album coming soon and Charli XCX was a lifeline for her LGBTQ fans during quarantine — and this new film documents it

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Legal Docket.

Stock Awards Pay Off Big for Bobby Kotick, Andy Heyward.

Donki now has dedicated snack and alcohol shops at Tokyo Station.

Explained.

Masik Shivaratri in June 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat.

Whitefish City Council to meet in person after more than a year.

The role of the office in wake of COVID-19.

Report: Tottenham and Everton-linked manager Maurizio Sarri set to join new club on Monday.

Vunani eyes acquisitions and turnaround after Covid-19 hit.

Article on CD40 agonistic antibodies published in Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy.

German Factory Orders for April Disappoint, Weighing on the EUR.